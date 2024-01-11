en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Madrid Nuevo Norte: A Visionary Step Towards Future Urban Development

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Madrid Nuevo Norte: A Visionary Step Towards Future Urban Development

In a bold step towards future development, Madrid has launched the construction of a new business district named Madrid Nuevo Norte (MNN), a project that has been in the conceptual phase for over three decades. MNN is a colossal project that, by 2035, will showcase 1.6 million square meters of office space, Spain’s loftiest skyscraper, 10,500 residential units, and a sprawling park.

A Visionary Approach to Urban Development

The ambitious MNN project also entails a significant upgrade for the Chamartin station, morphing it into a central transportation hub. The consortium leading this initiative, Crea Madrid Nuevo Norte, consists of BBVA, Merlin Properties, and Grupo SanJose, in collaboration with the city mayor’s office. To prevent becoming another casualty of the global shift towards remote work, MNN’s developers have meticulously studied 16 similar projects and opted for a mixed-use design that artfully blends offices, residences, shops, and eateries.

Attracting a Diversity of Tenants

The goal for MNN is to garner a varied tenant mix, including healthcare companies, leveraging its vicinity to a major hospital. Despite the pandemic-induced surge in vacancy rates in business districts across New York, Paris, and London, MNN is banking on the Spanish preference for office work and shorter commutes to ensure a consistent demand for its office spaces. However, the project has sparked concerns among analysts and local residents. They argue that Madrid requires more residential, not commercial, properties, and fear that MNN could drive gentrification.

Unveiling a Future-Proof Business District

Some voices suggest a reduction in MNN’s office space and an increase in its residential offerings. Proponents, however, contend that MNN will magnetize international companies looking for sustainable, prime offices—a commodity currently in short supply in Madrid. The project, slated for completion over a span of 40 years, will gradually introduce offices to the market, ensuring a careful and balanced growth.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
11 mins ago
New Book Chronicles Five Centuries of China-Spain Relations
Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Spain, Spanish sociologists Miguel Sazatornil and Maria Cruz Alonso have released their insightful book titled “Spain-China, Five Centuries of Concord.” The book, a product of the authors’ two-decade-long residence in Shanghai, presents a comprehensive exploration of the historical connections between the two nations, spanning various
New Book Chronicles Five Centuries of China-Spain Relations
Prado Museum Revises Artwork Descriptions for Inclusivity
4 hours ago
Prado Museum Revises Artwork Descriptions for Inclusivity
National Geographic Tops Spanish Magazine Readership Amid Declining Newspaper Trend
4 hours ago
National Geographic Tops Spanish Magazine Readership Amid Declining Newspaper Trend
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
1 hour ago
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts
1 hour ago
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts
Spanish Hard-Left Party Backs South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at UN Court
3 hours ago
Spanish Hard-Left Party Backs South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at UN Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion: An Unfolding Saga
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
3 mins
Belgium and Italy Shine at 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in Lithuania
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
4 mins
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
6 mins
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
7 mins
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
8 mins
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
9 mins
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
12 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
13 mins
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app