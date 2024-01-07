en English
Spain

Lonely Planet Spotlights Top Five Sustainable Travel Destinations for 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Lonely Planet, the renowned global travel guide, has disclosed its top selections for sustainable travel destinations for 2024, spotlighting five European locales. These destinations, namely Spain, Greenland, Wales, Portugal, and the Baltic nations, are celebrated for their commitment to responsible tourism and their green strategies. Each of these destinations offers a distinctive and sustainable travel experience, amalgamating tourism with environmental consciousness.

Spain and Valencia: Leading in Sustainability

Spain, known for its vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes, takes a prominent position on this list. The country is recognized for its off-season promotions that encourage year-round tourism, thus mitigating the environmental impact of seasonal influxes. Furthermore, Spain’s eco-friendly transport options, including electric buses and extensive cycling routes, are noted. Valencia, Spain’s third-largest city, is also spotlighted as it holds the title of European Green Capital for 2024. Valencia’s sustainable initiatives range from the creation of new peri-urban farmland to the expansion of pedestrian spaces, all aimed at promoting a greener cityscape.

Greenland: A Unique Eco-Adventure

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is lauded for its approach to managing tourism sustainably. The country offers unique experiences like Northern Lights sightings and ice sheet camping. These low-impact adventures allow tourists to witness the breathtaking natural beauty of Greenland while minimizing their environmental footprint.

Wales: Pioneering Sustainable Legislation and Food

In the UK, Wales sets a benchmark with its sustainable legislation and enhanced rail network. This development makes remote and scenic areas, such as the Pembrokeshire National Park, more accessible, encouraging eco-friendly travel. Wales also brings innovation to the table with sustainable food options, including the UK’s first edible-insect cafe.

Portugal and Baltic Nations: Cultural Richness and Serene Landscapes

Portugal’s Caminho Português de Santiago is commended for its scenic and culturally rich pilgrimage routes. These routes not only offer a captivating journey for travelers but also support local communities. Lastly, the Baltic nations — Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia — are recommended for their serene landscapes. The opportunities for self-discovery through nature in these countries are unparalleled, each providing unique natural attractions that align with the ethos of sustainable tourism.

Spain Travel & Tourism
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

