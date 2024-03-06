La Zambra: Rebirth of Iconic Byblos into a Luxury Haven on Costa del Sol

The legendary Byblos Hotel, once the epitome of Costa del Sol glamour hosting celebrities like Julio Iglesias, Princess Diana, and Mick Jagger, has been reborn as La Zambra, following a £35m renovation. This transformation, spearheaded by the Balearic design team Esteva I Esteva, merges minimalist design with the site's decadent history, offering a modern luxury experience while nodding to its illustrious past.

The Byblos Legacy and La Zambra's Genesis

In the 1980s, Byblos was synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, attracting the world's glitterati to its doors. After closing in 2010, the site lay dormant until its 2022 reopening as La Zambra. The renovation embraced a minimalist approach while incorporating natural materials and designs, aiming to honor the site's vibrant history. The hotel now features amenities such as three pools, an extensive spa, and activities ranging from tennis to golf, ensuring a blend of relaxation and entertainment.

Design and Culinary Mastery

La Zambra's redesign by Esteva I Esteva emphasizes natural fibres and succulents, with a whimsical inclusion of wickerwork, creating a serene yet sophisticated atmosphere. Central to La Zambra's allure are its three restaurants, helmed by Basque chef Iker Gonzalez Ayerbe, which promise an exceptional dining experience. The property's commitment to luxury is evident in its meticulous design and culinary offerings, setting a new standard for hospitality on the Costa del Sol.

Retaining the Spirit of the Past

Despite its extensive renovation and modern amenities, La Zambra retains the essence of its predecessor's heyday. The hotel's atmosphere channels a "Rolling Stones in the Eighties" vibe, with music and memorabilia that pay homage to its storied past. The inclusion of Bamboleo, a cocktail bar named after Julio Iglesias's hit, serves as a testament to the hotel's commitment to celebrating its heritage while forging a new identity.

La Zambra's rebirth as a luxury destination on the Costa del Sol is more than just a renovation; it's a resurrection of a legendary locale that has been given a contemporary twist. Its blend of history, design, and culinary excellence promises a unique experience for guests, redefining luxury in a region known for its opulence. As La Zambra writes its next chapter, it invites travelers to partake in its storied legacy, offering not just a stay, but a journey through time.