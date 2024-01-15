Junior Report Launches Educational Program Using Digital School Magazine

Junior Report has paved a new path in the educational sector by introducing an innovative program aimed at honing linguistic skills among students through a digital school magazine. The quarterly project ingeniously weaves contemporary global issues into learning scenarios, thus fostering critical thinking and a wide range of transversal skills via experiential learning.

The Digital School Magazine (RED) Project

The RED project, which hosts the program, goes beyond traditional education and encourages press readership, awareness of current affairs, and proficiency in written and oral communication. Besides, it sharpens digital and social skills necessary for thriving in the modern world. The ultimate objective is to cultivate a more analytical and responsible society.

Customized Learning for Diverse Educational Levels

One of the unique features of this program is its flexibility. It offers four distinct work plans designed specifically for different educational levels from primary to high school. This ensures that it can be smoothly integrated into each school's unique needs and schedules. The program offers a variety of options, including elective classes, projects, curricular subjects, and extracurricular activities.

A Multilingual, Multi-format Platform

The RED project leverages the Moodle platform for accessing and assessing materials, providing content in multiple languages and journalistic formats. It offers students an immersive experience with podcasts, interviews, and news articles, enhancing their learning process.

Empowering Young Writers

Students are given the opportunity to publish their work in their own digital school magazine, thereby fostering a sense of accomplishment and creativity. They receive guidance from professional journalists, which not only improves their writing skills but also gives them a taste of the professional world. The RED project, an integral part of Junior Report, comprises a network of school newspapers written by students and supported by professionals. It spans 100 educational centers and involves 5,000 students across Spain. Since it was launched in 2017, the project has seen the publication of over 4,500 articles penned by these young writers. The best articles are featured in Junior Report and on Lavanguardia.com, giving students a prestigious platform to voice their opinions.