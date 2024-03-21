Joey King and Steven Piet Radiate Newlywed Bliss at 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Hulu Premiere

Joey King and Steven Piet, having exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony in August 2023, showcased their love at the premiere of King's latest series, 'We Were the Lucky Ones.' The event, marking nearly seven months since their nuptials, was a testament to their journey from co-workers to life partners. Their union, celebrated with close friends and family in Mallorca, Spain, after an intimate civil ceremony in Los Angeles, has been a focal point of happiness for the couple.

The Journey from Set to Altar

Their love story began on the set of Hulu's 'The Act,' where Piet directed King, leading to their engagement in early 2022. King, known for her role in 'The Kissing Booth,' has openly shared the joy and fulfillment she's found in her relationship with Piet. From the initial courage it took for King to ask Piet out, to their untraditional but heartfelt wedding celebrations, their story is a testament to following one’s heart.

A Celebration of Love

The couple’s wedding in Mallorca was a vibrant affair, described by King as the best weekend of her life. Despite the change from a planned civil ceremony in Los Angeles to a spontaneous celebration in Spain, the event was filled with memorable moments, including an impromptu jump into the pool in their wedding attire. This act of spontaneity and joy perfectly encapsulates the essence of their relationship.

Life After 'I Do'

Since their wedding, King and Piet have continued to navigate life together, with their latest public appearance at the 'We Were the Lucky Ones' premiere serving as a reminder of their strong bond. King's reflections on their wedding and the life they've built together highlight the sweetness and specialness of finding one's best friend in their partner. As they continue their journey together, their story remains a beacon of love and partnership in the public eye.

Their story, from the set of 'The Act' to the altar, and now to the red carpet, reflects not just a journey of love, but also of professional and personal growth. As they embark on this new chapter, Joey King and Steven Piet's story encourages others to embrace love, spontaneity, and the pursuit of happiness.