Joey King and Steven Piet Celebrate Newlywed Bliss at Hulu Series Premiere

Joey King and her husband Steven Piet recently showcased their enduring newlywed happiness during a date night at the premiere of King's latest Hulu series, We Were the Lucky Ones. This public outing marks one of the couple's first since their picturesque wedding in Mallorca, Spain, following a civil ceremony in Los Angeles in August 2023. The event not only spotlighted their deep affection but also underscored their professional and personal milestones.

From Co-workers to Life Partners

Their love story began on the set of Hulu's miniseries The Act, where Piet directed episodes featuring King. The actress took a bold step by asking Piet out, leading to an engagement announced in March 2022. Their relationship transitioned from professional to deeply personal, culminating in their marriage. King's recent comments to the press reveal the couple's joy and excitement about their journey together, describing their wedding celebrations as the highlight of her life.

A Celebration of Love and Career

The premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones not only served as a date night but also as a celebration of King's thriving acting career. Wearing a chic ruffled mint green top and matching beige skirt, King radiated happiness alongside Piet. Their appearance at the event underscores the seamless blending of their personal happiness with professional achievements. King's role in the series, alongside her friendship and previous collaboration with co-star Logan Lerman, highlights her continued success in the industry.

Looking Toward the Future

As Joey King and Steven Piet navigate their newlywed life, they continue to share moments that resonate with fans and the public. From spontaneous celebrations at their wedding to enjoying simple pleasures like watching Frasier together, the couple embodies a relatable and genuine love story. Their journey from co-workers to life partners, set against the backdrop of Hollywood and global destinations, offers an inspiring narrative of love, courage, and shared success.

Their story, marked by significant personal and professional milestones, invites reflection on the power of taking chances in love and the beauty of celebrating life's joyous moments together. As King and Piet continue to build their life together, their journey offers a compelling glimpse into the intertwined paths of love and career, setting the stage for a future filled with promise and continued accomplishments.