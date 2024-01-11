en English
Science & Technology

James Webb Space Telescope Discovers ‘Cat’s Tail’ Dust Structure in Beta Pictoris System

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
James Webb Space Telescope Discovers ‘Cat’s Tail’ Dust Structure in Beta Pictoris System

In a breakthrough observation, a team of astronomers led by Isabel Rebollido from Spain’s Astrobiology Center has discovered a new structure in the Beta Pictoris planetary system using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The system, located a distant 63 light-years away, was previously known for its first imaged dust disk around another star. However, the JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) have now revealed an unseen and intriguing aspect of this well-studied celestial object.

Unveiling the Cat’s Tail

Using the NIRCam and MIRI, the team studied the system’s primary and secondary debris disks, uncovering a dust structure extending from the southwest part of the secondary disk. This formation, bearing a striking resemblance to a cat’s tail, had eluded detection by previous ground-based observations due to their limitations in sensitivity and spatial resolution. The discovery of this cat’s tail adds a new layer of complexity to our understanding of the Beta Pictoris system.

Different Temperatures, Different Compositions

Data collected by the MIRI showed that the disks in the Beta Pictoris system have varying temperatures, hinting at possible differences in their compositions. The secondary disk and the cat’s tail seem to be constituted of hotter, porous organic refractory material, similar to that found on comets and asteroids in our own solar system.

A Hundred-Year-Old Dust Event

The team proposed that the formation of the cat’s tail could be traced back to a dust production event that occurred about a hundred years ago, possibly due to a collision. The shape of the tail, they suggest, is an optical illusion caused by our perspective, with the tail actually departing from the disk at a mere five-degree incline. The brightness of the tail indicates it contains an amount of dust equivalent to a large asteroid spread across 10 billion miles.

This discovery confirms that the Beta Pictoris system is not a static entity but an active and chaotic system. It also underscores the potential of the JWST in offering fresh insights into celestial objects, even those that have been extensively studied. The findings were presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans, Louisiana, and form part of the Guaranteed Time Observation program 1411.

0
Science & Technology Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

