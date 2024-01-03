ISE 2024: A Grand Confluence of Technology and Innovation in Barcelona

In an era where technology and innovation intersect, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 returns to Barcelona, preparing to host its most ambitious event yet. With over 1300 exhibitors sprawled across seven Extended Technology Zones, the event is poised to be a hub of breakthroughs and revolutionary ideas. This year, the event will unfold in Halls one and four at Fira Barcelona Gran Vía, a layout meticulously designed to enhance visitor experience through strategic zone allocation.

Destination for Innovation

Under the leadership of Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, ISE 2024 has been aptly tagged the ‘Destination for Innovation.’ Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with a wealth of cutting-edge innovations and a content program featuring over 100 industry leaders. Furthermore, ISE will incubate the European/Latin American AV Summit (ELAS), a platform poised to foster connections between the two continents in the AV sector, with the Catalan Government and Barcelona City Council’s support.

Spotlight on New Entries and Local AV Businesses

ISE 2024 will also feature the Discovery Zone, spotlighting over 70 companies new to ISE since 2022. In contrast, the Catalonia Pavilion will be a showcase for local AV businesses. The event also introduces the ISE Open Innovation Challenge to encourage collaboration between technology providers and Catalan corporations. With nine specialist conferences, immersive demonstrations, and panel discussions, the event promises extensive learning opportunities.

Extensive Conference Program and Tech Tours

The conference and session program will be presented by over 190 industry experts, covering a broad spectrum of topics from smart buildings and cybersecurity to AI and sustainability. Companies like Funktion-One and RCF will introduce their latest product developments, setting the stage for an exhilarating showcase of digital innovation. To ensure global accessibility, KUDO will provide real-time AI-powered translation and transcription services. Additionally, the ISE 2024 Tech Tours offer a glimpse into Barcelona’s innovation scene with an extended program, further enriching the event’s appeal.