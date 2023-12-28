Indra Considers Acquiring Stake in Hispasat, Aims to Strengthen Position in Defense Sector

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the Spanish defense sector and the wider European military industry, Indra, a leading Spanish defense systems manufacturer, is reportedly contemplating the acquisition of a stake in satellite operator Hispasat. This information was revealed by the Spanish economic newspaper, Cinco Dias, citing unidentified market sources.

Financing the Acquisition

According to the report, Indra is considering raising approximately 800 million euros by selling assets from its technology unit, Minsait. This disposal is expected to finance the purchase of Hispasat stake. The report also states that private equity funds, including Bain Capital and Cinven, have expressed interest in acquiring Minsait, with potential valuations reaching up to 1.8 billion euros.

Indra’s Strategic Plan

Indra is expected to unveil a strategic plan early next year, with the aim of becoming a dominant player in the Spanish defense industry and establishing a stronger foothold in the European military sector. The Spanish state holding company, SEPI, is currently the largest shareholder in Indra, holding a 25.16% stake.

Other Business News

