Business

Indra Considers Acquiring Stake in Hispasat, Aims to Strengthen Position in Defense Sector

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
Indra Considers Acquiring Stake in Hispasat, Aims to Strengthen Position in Defense Sector

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the Spanish defense sector and the wider European military industry, Indra, a leading Spanish defense systems manufacturer, is reportedly contemplating the acquisition of a stake in satellite operator Hispasat. This information was revealed by the Spanish economic newspaper, Cinco Dias, citing unidentified market sources.

Financing the Acquisition

According to the report, Indra is considering raising approximately 800 million euros by selling assets from its technology unit, Minsait. This disposal is expected to finance the purchase of Hispasat stake. The report also states that private equity funds, including Bain Capital and Cinven, have expressed interest in acquiring Minsait, with potential valuations reaching up to 1.8 billion euros.

Indra’s Strategic Plan

Indra is expected to unveil a strategic plan early next year, with the aim of becoming a dominant player in the Spanish defense industry and establishing a stronger foothold in the European military sector. The Spanish state holding company, SEPI, is currently the largest shareholder in Indra, holding a 25.16% stake.

Other Business News

In addition to Indra’s proposed acquisition, other significant business news includes the upcoming CEO change at Morgan Stanley, penalties for illegal insider trading at Vermilion Energy, an increased stake acquisition by Chatterjee Fund Management in Tellurian Inc., an acquisition by pipeline operator Williams, potential bids invited by Software AG, and a report on the improving health of the Indian financial system by the country’s central bank.

Business Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

