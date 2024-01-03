en English
Science & Technology

Iberdrola España Receives Approval for Spain’s First Hybrid Photovoltaic and Hydroelectric Plant

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
In a monumental leap towards sustainable energy, Iberdrola España, a distinguished Spanish electric utility company, has secured environmental approval for HIDRO Cedillo, marking Spain’s first hybrid photovoltaic and hydroelectric plant. The plant, primed for location in Cedillo, Extremadura, is set to exhibit a capacity of 86.4 megawatts, equipped with more than 160,000 photovoltaic modules. The fusion of these technologies is a strategic move to maximize grid usage and minimize environmental impact by curbing the reliance on fluctuating environmental conditions and resource availability.

Spain’s Renewable Energy Revolution

Not stopping at this groundbreaking hybrid plant, Iberdrola España is also in the process of building Spain’s first hybrid wind-solar plant in Burgos. The company has a clear vision to invest in similar technologies to expand its renewable energy portfolio. These hybrid plants share infrastructure, including the substation and evacuation line, and are constructed on land previously used for renewable generation, thus significantly reducing the environmental footprint.

Commitment to Environmental Protection

The HIDRO Cedillo project incorporates several environmental protection measures. These include the establishment of watering points for wildlife, anti-collision barriers for amphibians, and a monitoring program for birds of prey. A testament to Iberdrola’s commitment to renewable energy, the company has remained a leader in the renewable energy sector for over two decades, boasting over 21,000 MW of renewable capacity in Spain.

A Sustainable Future

Iberdrola España plans to add more than 7,600 MW of renewable capacity in the next four years, aiding the electrification of the economy and reducing energy dependence. Extremadura has become a crucial growth region for Iberdrola, with nearly 5,200 MW installed, the majority of which are renewable sources like hydroelectric, solar, and battery stations. The company has also established a solar community in Cedillo, offering significant savings to residents and local businesses through a self-consumption system.

Science & Technology Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

