H&M Announces Major Store Closures in Spain: 588 Jobs at Stake

The Swedish fashion retailer, H&M, has announced a significant reduction in its physical presence in Spain, with plans to close more than 20% of its stores affecting 588 jobs. This decision, as cited by the company, stems from unspecified organizational, productive, and economic reasons, as reported by Spanish trade unions CCOO and UGT.

Repositioning Amidst Market Dynamics

Currently, H&M operates a network of 133 stores across Spain, employing nearly 4,000 people. The planned closure of 28 stores is part of H&M's strategic objective to maintain optimal store locations and bolster competitiveness. Regular assessments of the store portfolio are integral to this approach. This strategy mirrors trends seen among other major fashion retailers who have been shuttering smaller outlets while expanding larger ones that double as e-commerce hubs.

Challenges within the Spanish Market

In Spain, H&M has encountered hurdles such as complaints of absenteeism and overwork from its employees. This move comes on the heels of a global plan disclosed in November 2022 to eliminate 1,500 jobs as a measure to economize. Further, it follows a prior cutback of 400 employees in Spain in 2021.

Unions Call for Alternatives to Layoffs

Although the unions deem the layoffs excessively severe and believe alternatives to job losses exist, negotiations with the unions are set to commence in September. H&M has pledged close collaboration with the unions and has previously engaged in discussions resulting in significant wage hikes for workers following strikes and protests.

As the world's second-largest listed clothing retailer after Inditex, the owner of Zara, H&M's ongoing adjustments to its global strategy will continue to hold significant implications for the retail landscape.