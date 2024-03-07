Hasenkamp Strengthens Art Logistics in Spain, Partners with Top Museums for Cultural Preservation

Hasenkamp, a renowned international logistics company, is making significant strides in the Spanish art and cultural transportation sector, providing bespoke services and forging strong partnerships with some of Spain's most prestigious museums and cultural institutions. With its tailored transportation solutions and specialized infrastructure, Hasenkamp caters to the unique needs of iconic establishments such as the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, the Prado Museum, the Picasso Museum, the Reina Sofia Museum, the Guggenheim Bilbao, and the Juan March Foundation. This expansion not only underscores Hasenkamp's expertise in fine art logistics but also its commitment to preserving cultural heritage across Spain.

Unparalleled Expertise in Fine Art Logistics

Thomas Schneider, Managing Director of Hasenkamp Holding, highlights the company's dedication to detail and expertise, which are pivotal in the art logistics sector. "Art logistics is an area where attention to detail and expertise are crucial. We prioritize ensuring that our employees worldwide meet our customers' needs and contribute significantly to the preservation of cultural heritage. I'm delighted that distances are now shorter, allowing us to offer our fine art services directly in Spain," Schneider remarks. Alberto Galasso, Head of the Spanish Branch, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the significance and delicacy involved in transporting works of art and cultural assets. "Our priority is to provide each work with the care and attention it deserves," says Galasso.

Expanding the Spanish Art Logistics Landscape

Hasenkamp's new presence in the Spanish market builds on past successes driven by partnerships and collaborations with other industry players and the Hasenkamp Group partners. As a certified service provider of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and a new member of ARTIM, Hasenkamp Spain adheres to stringent safety and quality standards necessary for international and cross-border art transport. The expansion into Spain allows Hasenkamp to offer a wide array of services, customized to the unique requirements of museums, galleries, and private collectors, thus enhancing the dynamic diversity and ongoing circulation of artworks within Spain and beyond.

Facilitating Secure and Sustainable Transportation

By joining Hasenkamp Group's European Shuttle Network, Hasenkamp's Madrid branch opens new avenues for cultural institutions, galleries, and collectors to facilitate secure and environmentally sustainable transportation to and from Spain. Regular truck shuttles connect major European art hubs, traversing from London via Paris to Rome. This network fosters greater cohesion within the global art community, ensuring that Spain's rich cultural heritage is both preserved and celebrated.

Hasenkamp's deepened involvement in Spain's art and cultural sector signals a promising development for the preservation and circulation of cultural heritage. By providing specialized logistics solutions that cater to the delicate nature of art and cultural artifacts, Hasenkamp is not just moving art; it is helping to move culture forward. This endeavor not only benefits the institutions involved but also enriches the global art community, making cultural treasures more accessible and ensuring their preservation for future generations.