Spain

Groundbreaking Study Highlights Textile Waste Crisis in Catalonia

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
A groundbreaking study conducted by ICTA-UAB researchers Gemma Morell, Laura Talens, and Susana Toboso unravels alarming facts about the disposal of textile waste in Catalonia, with a whopping 90% ending up in landfills or incinerators. The data from 2020 reveals that as much as 18,630 tons of textiles were improperly managed, causing significant environmental consequences.

Textile Waste: A Looming Environmental Catastrophe

According to the study, only a meager 10% of textile waste is collected separately. Out of this collected waste, 80% finds a new life through recycling or reuse. Half of these revitalized textiles are sold within Catalonia or Spain, while the remaining half are exported to a diverse range of countries, including Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The research, however, raises critical questions about the destination and sustainable handling of these exported textiles. The fear is that the problem is simply being exported internationally, rather than being solved.

Public Misunderstanding and Misuse of Collection Systems

The study indicates a pervasive public misunderstanding about textile waste disposal. Many believe that only garments in good condition should be donated, leading to improper disposal of clothing that is no longer wanted. This misconception has a significant impact on the effectiveness of collection systems and results in the majority of textile waste ending up in landfills or incinerators.

Reducing Production and Consumption: A Sustainable Approach

Among the study’s key findings is the substantial environmental impact of textile waste. Separate collection of textiles reduces CO2 emissions by 40% compared to non-separate collection. The researchers urge the need to reduce clothing production and consumption. They propose prioritizing eco-design and supporting the second-hand market and garment repair to extend the lifespan of clothing. An upcoming European regulation will mandate separate textile collection, which could significantly improve waste management practices, particularly in Catalonia.

Emphasizing local processing for reuse and recycling, the study advocates for a more sustainable approach to textile waste management. This strategy could help transform the textile industry, making it safer for the environment and more sustainable for future generations.

Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

