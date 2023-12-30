Gibraltar’s Weather Forecast: A Cloudy Day with Easterly Levanter Wind

The weather forecast for Gibraltar, outlined by the Met Office Gibraltar, promises a day of cloud cover and the characteristic easterly Levanter wind. The Levanter, a common weather phenomenon for Gibraltar, is expected to set the day’s high around a comfortable 16 degrees Celsius. With Gibraltar’s unique geographical location at the entrance of the Mediterranean, such weather patterns are par for the course.

The Levanter: A Signature Wind

The Levanter wind, a regular player in Gibraltar’s climate, is a typically easterly wind that often brings increased cloud cover and can sometimes impact visibility. This wind, however, does not typically deter outdoor activities as the temperature stays mild, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy their day.

Gibraltar’s Weather Profile

Looking at Gibraltar’s weather profile, the region experiences an average temperature of 25°C in the warm month of August and about 14°C in the cooler month of January. November is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of 140mm, while July is the prime month for sea swimming with an average sea temperature of 22°C. July also boasts about 11 hours of daily sunshine.

A Glimpse into the Future

Looking ahead, Gibraltar is expected to see 13 rainy days in the upcoming month. The temperatures are projected to peak at 20°C on the 31st of December, 2nd, and 3rd of January, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to dip to 8°C on multiple days in January. Despite the occasional rainy day, Gibraltar’s weather generally remains favourable for outdoor activities.