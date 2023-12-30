en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Gibraltar’s Weather Forecast: A Cloudy Day with Easterly Levanter Wind

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:26 am EST
Gibraltar’s Weather Forecast: A Cloudy Day with Easterly Levanter Wind

The weather forecast for Gibraltar, outlined by the Met Office Gibraltar, promises a day of cloud cover and the characteristic easterly Levanter wind. The Levanter, a common weather phenomenon for Gibraltar, is expected to set the day’s high around a comfortable 16 degrees Celsius. With Gibraltar’s unique geographical location at the entrance of the Mediterranean, such weather patterns are par for the course.

The Levanter: A Signature Wind

The Levanter wind, a regular player in Gibraltar’s climate, is a typically easterly wind that often brings increased cloud cover and can sometimes impact visibility. This wind, however, does not typically deter outdoor activities as the temperature stays mild, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy their day.

Gibraltar’s Weather Profile

Looking at Gibraltar’s weather profile, the region experiences an average temperature of 25°C in the warm month of August and about 14°C in the cooler month of January. November is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of 140mm, while July is the prime month for sea swimming with an average sea temperature of 22°C. July also boasts about 11 hours of daily sunshine.

A Glimpse into the Future

Looking ahead, Gibraltar is expected to see 13 rainy days in the upcoming month. The temperatures are projected to peak at 20°C on the 31st of December, 2nd, and 3rd of January, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to dip to 8°C on multiple days in January. Despite the occasional rainy day, Gibraltar’s weather generally remains favourable for outdoor activities.

0
Europe Spain Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Escalating Crisis: Russia's Major Air Attack Prompts Urgent UN Security Council Meeting

By Nitish Verma

Channel Islands News: Honors, Infrastructure, Football, and Charity

By Salman Khan

ETIAS: A New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Lineup Highlights: St Helier Project Approval, Cost of Living Crisis Reflections, and More

By Salman Khan

Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi ...
@Europe · 2 hours
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the ‘Travel History’ Strategy: A Migrant Route to Europe

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the 'Travel History' Strategy: A Migrant Route to Europe
Global Crises Intensify: Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War and New Middle East Conflict in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Global Crises Intensify: Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War and New Middle East Conflict in 2023
Bioglitter: A Sparkling Revolution Against Microplastic Pollution

By BNN Correspondents

Bioglitter: A Sparkling Revolution Against Microplastic Pollution
ETIAS: A New Prerequisite for American Travelers to Europe in 2024

By Saboor Bayat

ETIAS: A New Prerequisite for American Travelers to Europe in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
The Year of Challenges: A Look Back at the United States in 2023
25 seconds
The Year of Challenges: A Look Back at the United States in 2023
Indian Javelin Throwers Redefine Global Expectations: The Neeraj Chopra Effect
28 seconds
Indian Javelin Throwers Redefine Global Expectations: The Neeraj Chopra Effect
Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP's Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis
30 seconds
Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP's Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Opener
39 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Opener
Turkiye's Foreign Policy Transforms Amidst Centennial Celebrations
41 seconds
Turkiye's Foreign Policy Transforms Amidst Centennial Celebrations
PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Development Projects in Ayodhya
1 min
PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Development Projects in Ayodhya
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
2 mins
China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan
San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game
3 mins
San Diego State Aztecs Triumphs Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nonconference Game
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
3 mins
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
9 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
48 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app