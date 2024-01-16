Gibraltar Steps up Coastline Surveillance after Plastic Pellet Spill

Following the discovery of a small spill of plastic pellets on Bolonia beach in Tarifa last week, Gibraltar's Department of the Environment has heightened its surveillance of the local coastline. This action has been triggered by the major spillage of 26 tonnes of plastic pellets from the ship 'El Toconao' off the coast of Galicia on December 8.

Increased Monitoring Efforts

The Department has mobilized its Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) to increase monitoring of Gibraltar’s coastline. The key concern with these pellets is their non-biodegradable nature, making them difficult to remove from the environment. Moreover, they pose a grave threat to marine life as they can be ingested by fish and mollusks, leading to potential human consumption.

Similar Materials Found

Interestingly, the plastic pellets discovered on the beaches of Tarifa appear to be identical to those spilled off the coast of Galicia. Although there's no confirmation yet whether the pellets in Tarifa originated from the same spill, the resemblance is striking.

Call for Public Vigilance

The Department of the Environment is also engaging the public in their monitoring efforts. They are encouraging citizens to report any sightings of these pellets and have provided a contact number for this purpose. This initiative not only expands the scope of surveillance but also raises public awareness about the implications of plastic pollution on marine life and, ultimately, human health.