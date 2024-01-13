en English
Spain

Fuengirola Kicks Off Construction of Eco-Friendly Mercacentro

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Fuengirola Kicks Off Construction of Eco-Friendly Mercacentro

The city of Fuengirola, Spain, is set to commence the construction of a new Mercacentro on January 22, with an estimated completion date by Spring 2025. The project, slated to surpass a budget of 12 million euros, is financed by a surplus from the local council’s 2022 fiscal year budget. The Mercacentro is projected to be a modern, innovative, and sustainable centerpiece for the city, as expressed by the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula.

A Glimpse into the Future: The New Mercacentro

The new market area is designed with an eco-friendly focus, utilizing Cross Laminated Timber (CLT), a material chosen for its environmental sustainability and suitability for the local climate. Spanning approximately 11,000 square meters, the facility will offer multiple floors for various uses. Universal accessibility will be ensured throughout the building, demonstrating Fuengirola’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Unveiling the Mercacentro’s Blueprint

The layout of the new Mercacentro is comprehensive and strategic. It includes a basement car park, a ground floor with 39 stalls, and a business hub on the first floor. The top floor is designed to be a public open terrace, offering a space for social interactions and community events. This architectural design will not only cater to the city’s economic growth but also promote a sense of community and inclusiveness.

Mercacentro: A Symbol of Fuengirola’s Growth

As a symbol of Fuengirola’s economic progression and commitment to eco-conscious development, the construction of the new Mercacentro serves as a testament to the city’s forward-thinking initiatives. By integrating modern design with sustainability, the Mercacentro is poised to be a beacon of Fuengirola’s dedication to nurturing a thriving and environmentally responsible community.

Spain Sustainability
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

