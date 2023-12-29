en English
Science & Technology

From Humble Origins to Nobel Contention: The Journey of Biophysicist Eva Nogales

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
From Humble Origins to Nobel Contention: The Journey of Biophysicist Eva Nogales

From the arid landscapes of Spain to the distinguished halls of the University of California, Berkeley, the life trajectory of Spanish biophysicist Eva Nogales is as impressive as the scientific discoveries she has made. Recently awarded the esteemed Shaw Prize, often referred to as the ‘Nobel of the East,’ Nogales has now emerged as a potent contender for the Nobel Prize, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

A Journey from Humble Beginnings

Her story is one of a relentless pursuit of knowledge, spurred by the sacrifices of her parents—her father, a sheepherder, and her mother, an embroiderer. Both of whom forfeited their own education, dedicating themselves to work at an early age with an unwavering determination to provide their children with opportunities they never had. This resolve was a catalyst for Nogales, inspiring her to begin her academic journey at the Faculty of Physics at the Autonomous University of Madrid in 1983.

Unveiling the Atomic Details of Human Biology

Nogales’ groundbreaking work primarily revolves around visualizing the intricate structure of proteins at the atomic level, essential for understanding the processes of life. Among her most notable discoveries include the complex structure of the primary proteins involved in reading human DNA—a process known as transcription. Her pioneering investigations have also shed light on the structure of key proteins including tau, which forms tangles in brain cells of Alzheimer’s patients, and telomerase, a protein associated with cancer cell proliferation.

Scientific Breakthroughs with Global Implications

Her contributions to science extend beyond the realm of academic fascination. The insights gleaned from her research have created pathways for understanding diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s at a molecular level. This, in turn, has potential implications for the development of life-saving drugs. As such, Nogales’ work is not just a testament to her determination and intellect but also a beacon of hope for advancements in global health.

Science & Technology Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

