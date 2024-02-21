From Bushwick to Royal Bloodlines: Anthony Ramos Discovers His Ancestral Crown on 'Finding Your Roots'

Imagine growing up in the vibrant, albeit tough, streets of Bushwick, only to discover that your lineage traces back to a 15th-century king from the Canary Islands. That's exactly what happened to Anthony Ramos, the Brooklyn-born actor and singer, during an emotional and revealing episode of PBS's 'Finding Your Roots' with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. As the surprises unfolded, Ramos, known for his roles in 'Hamilton' and 'In the Heights', found himself grappling with a newfound royal heritage that seemed worlds apart from the concrete jungle of his youth.

A Royal Revelation

The episode, set to air on April 2, took Ramos and the viewers on a journey through time, uncovering the actor's connection to Andres de Llerena, a Guanche who was enslaved and later rose to prominence through marriage to Maria de Lugo, the daughter of a king in Tenerife. This discovery, facilitated by the meticulous research of Gates and his team, left Ramos visibly stunned. The actor reflected on the dichotomy of his life's narrative, juxtaposing his ordinary upbringing with the extraordinary revelation of his ancestral royalty. The episode also highlighted a lighter moment when Ramos humorously connected his dog's name, 'Prince', to his princely status, a coincidence that seemed less trivial in light of the discovery.

Unearthing History

Beyond the personal revelation for Ramos, the episode delved into the rich and complex history of the Canary Islands, a topic seldom explored in mainstream media. The story of his ancestor, a statue commemorating whom stands in Tenerife today, served as a gateway to discuss the broader history of the Spanish Canary Islands and their colonial past. This segment of the episode not only illuminated a neglected chapter of history but also underscored the resilience and agency of Ramos' ancestors, particularly in the face of enslavement and colonization.

The Legacy of Discovery

While the episode offered Ramos a glimpse into his royal heritage, it also presented an opportunity for reflection on identity, resilience, and the interconnectedness of history. Gates and Ramos explored the difficult history surrounding de Llerena, acknowledging the hardships endured while also celebrating the survival and fortitude of Ramos' lineage. This journey of discovery was not just about tracing genealogy but understanding the nuances of identity and the ways in which our ancestors' experiences shape our present and future.

The revelation of Ramos' royal roots on 'Finding Your Roots' is more than a genealogical curiosity; it's a testament to the unpredictable and multifaceted nature of our identities. As viewers, we were invited to witness a deeply personal moment for Ramos, one that challenges and enriches his understanding of self. This episode, through its exploration of individual and collective histories, prompts us to consider our own ancestries and the legacies we carry forward. It's a narrative that transcends the personal, touching on universal themes of discovery, identity, and belonging.