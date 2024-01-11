en English
Agriculture

Ford’s Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts

Ford Motor Company, a pioneer in the automotive industry, has broken new ground in sustainable vehicle manufacturing. In a landmark development, Ford has unveiled a technique to convert waste from olive trees, including branches, twigs, and foliage, into durable parts for automobiles. This innovation not only harnesses agricultural waste but also curtails the dependence on plastic in vehicle production.

Pushing the Boundaries of Sustainable Innovation

In collaboration with the COMPOlive project, Ford’s initiative aims to achieve three significant objectives: revolutionize the management of olive tree pruning, develop new biocomposites to reduce dependency on fossil-based virgin plastics, and bolster the EU’s circular economy goals. The materials for these prototype parts come from the olive groves of Andalusia, with the parts comprising 40% olive tree fibers and 60% recycled polypropylene.

Testing the Strength and Durability of the New Material

Simulations and tests conducted at Ford’s European headquarters in Cologne, Germany, have affirmed the moldability, strength, and durability of the new material. Now, the company is mulling over the broader application of this technology in their vehicles.

A Step Further in Ford’s Tradition of Sustainability

This initiative is not Ford’s first foray into using sustainable materials. It has prior experience with introducing soybean-based foam seats and utilizing recycled materials in various car parts. This recent development is a part of Ford’s broader ‘The Road To Better’ campaign, which zeroes in on integrating sustainable materials, transitioning to renewable energy, conserving water, and achieving zero waste in manufacturing.

Agriculture Automotive Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

