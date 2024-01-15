en English
Business

FedEx Express Europe Appoints Frédéric François as New VP for Ground Operations

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
FedEx Express Europe Appoints Frédéric François as New VP for Ground Operations

FedEx Express Europe rings in change with the appointment of Frédéric François as Vice President Ground Operations for Italy, Spain, and Portugal, effective from December 2023. François succeeds Stefania Pezzetti, infusing the role with his rich background in law and his progressive journey within FedEx since 2017.

From Legal Luminary to Operations Maestro

Commencing his career at an international law firm, François made his transition to FedEx in 2017. His tenure at FedEx has been marked by leadership and legal roles culminating in his most recent position as Chair of the Board in France. As he gears up for his new role, François will not only supervise ground operations in Italy, Spain, and Portugal but is also poised to sit as the Chair of the Board of FedEx Express Italy S.r.l. in the near future.

Steering FedEx Towards Enhanced Service and Community Care

Embracing his new responsibilities, François expressed his fervor for leading the teams across these markets. He underscored the significance of the European network’s investments, with special mention of the Novara hub. These strategic investments aim to augment service quality and bolster local businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), particularly in challenging periods.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation and Talent

As François steps into his new role, he is eager to further enrich FedEx’s foundation of innovation, talent, and community care. With his leadership at the helm, FedEx Express Europe anticipates a promising journey ahead in its operations across Italy, Spain, and Portugal, fostering an environment of growth, innovation, and resilient service.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

