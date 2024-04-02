Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Rosalía Open Up About Past Romance: 'She's Family No Matter What'

Hunter Schafer, known for her role in HBO's hit series 'Euphoria,' recently disclosed her past romantic involvement with Spanish musician Rosalía, sparking interest and confirming long-standing speculation. In a revealing interview for GQ's Creativity Issue, Schafer shared insights into their five-month relationship back in 2019, their current friendship, and her personal growth post-split with 'Euphoria' co-star Dominic Fike.

Unveiling the Past

In the midst of a sea of rumors and speculation, Schafer and Rosalía decided to set the record straight about their relationship history. Their romance, which bloomed in 2019, was characterized by mutual respect and a deep connection, culminating in a lasting friendship that Schafer describes as "really beautiful." This confirmation comes after years of public guesswork, underscoring both Schafer's and Rosalía's desires to maintain some privacy while also acknowledging their past.

Healing and Moving Forward

Following her breakup with Dominic Fike, Schafer has been navigating the waters of healing and self-discovery. The actress emphasized the importance of ensuring her well-being before diving into another relationship. Her experience with Fike, her first public romance with a fellow celebrity, was markedly different, teaching her invaluable lessons about love and vulnerability. Fike's own reflections on their relationship highlighted the fast-paced intimacy that developed, propelled by their on-screen collaboration in 'Euphoria.'

Friendship and Future

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Schafer and Rosalía have succeeded in maintaining a strong bond, with Schafer affirming, "She's family no matter what." This sentiment reflects the maturity and mutual respect that define their current relationship. Looking ahead, Schafer's journey of self-healing and exploration remains a focal point, as she navigates her personal and professional life post-breakup.

As Schafer and Rosalía continue to make headlines, their story offers a glimpse into the complexities of relationships in the public eye. Their ability to transition from romance to a supportive friendship exemplifies a modern narrative of love, loss, and lasting connection beyond the confines of traditional relationship boundaries.