Estepona Shines in Spain’s Population Growth: A Look at the Numbers and Underlying Factors

The latest data from Spain’s INE national institute paints an intriguing picture of the nation’s shifting demographic landscape. Estepona, a municipality in the province of Malaga, has shown a remarkable 4.6% surge in population, growing from 73,698 residents in 2022 to 77,068 in recent times. Estepona’s Mayor, José María García Urbano, ascribes this population boom to a strategic 12-year economic and social plan that has not only bolstered population growth, but also positioned Estepona as the municipality with the lowest unemployment rate and the highest job creation in Andalusia.

Other Municipalities in the Limelight

Estepona’s population growth, while noteworthy, isn’t an isolated phenomenon. Torrevieja leads the pack with an impressive 6.8% increase, while Marbella has seen a 3.9% growth, boosting its populace to 156,153. This surge has pushed Marbella past some provincial capitals, crowning it as the seventh most populated town in Andalusia. Similar growth has been observed in Benalmádena, where the population has risen by 3.8% to reach 76,318.

New Year, New Figures

As we step into 2024, Marbella has further updated its population count to an impressive 165,871, reflecting a significant increase in the town’s inhabitants. The municipality’s demographic fabric is diverse, with 153 nationalities registered, including substantial communities from the United Kingdom, Morocco, Ukraine, Colombia, and Russia.

The Role of Inheritance Tax

A separate paper delves into the impact of inheritance tax on population growth across different Spanish regions in the past two decades. The study reveals a positive but short-lived effect on population growth from small inheritances, contributing to roughly 6% of the standard deviation. This impact, however, fades after seven years. The paper also unveils a lasting, positive response to inheritance tax benefits among those aged 50-69 years, particularly in municipalities bordering other regions. This research underlines the influence of inheritance tax on population growth trends, especially among different age groups.