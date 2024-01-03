en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Estepona Shines in Spain’s Population Growth: A Look at the Numbers and Underlying Factors

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Estepona Shines in Spain’s Population Growth: A Look at the Numbers and Underlying Factors

The latest data from Spain’s INE national institute paints an intriguing picture of the nation’s shifting demographic landscape. Estepona, a municipality in the province of Malaga, has shown a remarkable 4.6% surge in population, growing from 73,698 residents in 2022 to 77,068 in recent times. Estepona’s Mayor, José María García Urbano, ascribes this population boom to a strategic 12-year economic and social plan that has not only bolstered population growth, but also positioned Estepona as the municipality with the lowest unemployment rate and the highest job creation in Andalusia.

Other Municipalities in the Limelight

Estepona’s population growth, while noteworthy, isn’t an isolated phenomenon. Torrevieja leads the pack with an impressive 6.8% increase, while Marbella has seen a 3.9% growth, boosting its populace to 156,153. This surge has pushed Marbella past some provincial capitals, crowning it as the seventh most populated town in Andalusia. Similar growth has been observed in Benalmádena, where the population has risen by 3.8% to reach 76,318.

New Year, New Figures

As we step into 2024, Marbella has further updated its population count to an impressive 165,871, reflecting a significant increase in the town’s inhabitants. The municipality’s demographic fabric is diverse, with 153 nationalities registered, including substantial communities from the United Kingdom, Morocco, Ukraine, Colombia, and Russia.

The Role of Inheritance Tax

A separate paper delves into the impact of inheritance tax on population growth across different Spanish regions in the past two decades. The study reveals a positive but short-lived effect on population growth from small inheritances, contributing to roughly 6% of the standard deviation. This impact, however, fades after seven years. The paper also unveils a lasting, positive response to inheritance tax benefits among those aged 50-69 years, particularly in municipalities bordering other regions. This research underlines the influence of inheritance tax on population growth trends, especially among different age groups.

0
Society Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Royals Under Scrutiny: O'Neill Critiques Harry and Meghan Amidst Global Crises

By Saboor Bayat

Journey to Acceptance: The Chiaramontes' Move from Iowa to Maryland

By BNN Correspondents

Former EastEnders Star Expresses Sympathy for Prince Harry Amid Royal Funeral Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Hanson Warns of a 'Reckoning' in the U.S., Advocates for Return to Foundational Values

By Waqas Arain

Dignitaries Pledge for 'Elementary Sainik Training' in Schools during ...
@Education · 15 mins
Dignitaries Pledge for 'Elementary Sainik Training' in Schools during ...
heart comment 0
Diversity Champion Nadia Stacey Honoured with Medal for Unity Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Diversity Champion Nadia Stacey Honoured with Medal for Unity Efforts
Montreal’s Newborn Gift Program: A Warm ‘Bienvenue Bébé’ to All

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal's Newborn Gift Program: A Warm 'Bienvenue Bébé' to All
San Diego’s Lowrider Coalition Rallies for Repeal of Cruising Ban

By BNN Correspondents

San Diego's Lowrider Coalition Rallies for Repeal of Cruising Ban
Robert O’Toole Unveils ‘My Journal’ – An Invitation to Positivity and Kindness

By Salman Khan

Robert O'Toole Unveils 'My Journal' - An Invitation to Positivity and Kindness
Latest Headlines
World News
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
10 seconds
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
25 seconds
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
1 min
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
2 mins
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
2 mins
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
2 mins
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
2 mins
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
2 mins
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
2 mins
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app