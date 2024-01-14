en English
Spain

Environmental Crisis on Costa Daurada: La Pineda Beach Faces Severe Pellet Pollution

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
In the picturesque Galician coast, a recent ‘white tide’ event has triggered a flurry of concern and investigation by the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office. However, the problem of pellet pollution, responsible for this event, is not confined to Galicia. It has been a long-standing issue plaguing the Costa Daurada, notably its La Pineda beach – one of Europe’s most pellet-contaminated sandy stretches.

The Silent Crisis on La Pineda

The issue has not escaped the notice of the local residents, environmental groups, and the Vila-seca City Council. Spearheading efforts to combat the problem are initiatives by Good Karma Projects and the Surfrider Foundation. Despite its idyllic setting, La Pineda beach’s close proximity to a petrochemical industrial estate, the Tarragona port, and the Francolí River make it a hotspot for pellet contamination.

Efforts and Inadequate Response

Since 2018, persistent attempts have been made to raise awareness about the issue and seek interventions, including requests to the Tarragona Environmental Prosecutor’s Office. However, the progress remains largely unsatisfactory. Most pollution incidents go unnoticed, and only a fraction of the pellets are collected from the beaches. The implications on marine life and human health are substantial, as these plastics eventually find their way into the food chain.

Investigations and Industry Initiatives

The Generalitat has recently initiated proceedings against thirteen companies, predominantly from the Tarragona petrochemical industry, to scrutinize the source of the pellets. The industry concedes that the problem lies within their supply chain. To address this, a joint initiative called Zero Pélets was launched in 2023. Repsol, one of the implicated companies, has pledged its commitment to minimizing pellet losses.

The public outcry over the issue has surged, and there is a growing demand for regulatory solutions from Brussels. The contamination of La Pineda beach stands as a stark reminder of the environmental crisis on Costa Daurada, a crisis that demands immediate and effective action.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

