Spain

Els Enfarinats Festival: A Flour-Filled Celebration of History and Community in Ibi, Alicante

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Els Enfarinats Festival: A Flour-Filled Celebration of History and Community in Ibi, Alicante

In the quaint town of Ibi, Alicante, a 200-year-old tradition, the Els Enfarinats festival, paints a surreal picture. The usual tranquility of the town gives way to a raucous celebration, as locals, clad in military uniforms, engage in a light-hearted mock battle outside the town hall. The weapons of choice? Flour, eggs, and firecrackers.

The Dawn of ‘New Justice’

The festivities commence early in the morning with the Els Enfarinats proclaiming ‘New Justice’. This proclamation sets the stage for a mock ‘Race for Mayor’, a unique aspect of the festival, where participants compete to elect a temporary leader. This newly elected authority, however, isn’t destined to rule with an iron fist. Instead, their reign is marked by the playful chaos of flour bombs, egg pelting, and the sound of firecrackers echoing through the town.

‘The Floured Ones’: A Tribute to Tradition

The festival’s name, ‘Els Enfarinats’, finds its roots in the Valencian word for breading, thus translating to ‘the breaded ones’ or ‘the floured ones’. This name is a fitting tribute to the spectacle that ensues – participants, head to toe, covered in flour, charging down the streets, embodying the spirit of Spanish food-throwing traditions. It’s a scene reminiscent of another Spanish tradition, the renowned Tomatina Festival, where it’s tomatoes, not flour, that fill the air.

A Celebration of History and Community

This festival is more than just a food fight. It’s a part of the Day of the Innocents festivities, a traditional day in Spain devoted to pranks and playful coups d’etat. The Day of the Innocents commemorates the biblical tale of the first Christian martyrs in Bethlehem, lending a historical significance to the revelry. The merriment concludes at 5 pm with the traditional Dansa dance, a fitting end to a day filled with camaraderie and community spirit.

Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

