Electricity Prices to Fluctuate Significantly on January 3

In a dramatic turn, consumers in the regulated rate (PVPC, toll 2.0 TD) will face significant fluctuations in electricity prices throughout the day on Wednesday, January 3. Data provided by the operator OMIE and Red Eléctrica reveal an average wholesale market price of 55.08 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Peak and Dip in Electricity Prices

The highest tariff, 0.24178 euros per kilowatt hour (kWh), is expected between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Conversely, the cheapest tariff, 0.03830 euros per kWh, is predicted between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. These prices, while variable, encompass a host of factors including the cost of the daily and intraday wholesale market, adjustment services, financing, variable marketing costs, tolls, and charges. Other additional costs may include payments for capacity, renewable auction surpluses or deficits, and interruptibility services costs.

Electricity Prices Indexed to Wholesale Market

The prices are dynamic, indexed to the wholesale electricity market, and they shift according to hourly demand. Factors such as weather conditions and the need for heating or air conditioning play a crucial role in influencing these price variations.

Global Perspective

Examining the global scenario, the average price of electricity in Estonia is set to plummet on the same day. Nord Pool’s day-ahead prices for January 3 indicate a significant drop to €98.97 per megawatt-hour. In the U.S., Eversource and United Illuminating plan to raise electricity rates for customers in the first six months of 2024, citing reasons like the cost of gas, new initiatives, and complexities in the Northeast. Meanwhile, Finland witnessed a noteworthy decrease in electricity prices in 2023, with the average wholesale price falling back to pre-crisis levels.