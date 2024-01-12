Electric Propulsion: A Viable Alternative for Future Mars Missions?

In a groundbreaking study, a team of Spanish scientists has examined the practicality and cost-effectiveness of employing electric propulsion for Mars missions. The research, published in Acta Astronautica, presents a comparative analysis of electric propulsion against the traditional chemical propulsion, offering a fresh perspective to future Mars exploration.

Electric vs. Chemical Propulsion

Chemical propulsion, the conventional method for space travel, delivers quick results but comes with a hefty price tag. Its high fuel requirement escalates the launch mass, thereby increasing the overall mission cost. On the contrary, electric propulsion systems demonstrate high efficiency in space, demanding considerably less fuel relative to their launch mass. Despite their lower thrust leading to slower travel times, the tradeoff might be worth it given the potential fiscal benefits.

Decoding the Mission Scenario

The researchers envisaged a mission scenario where a 2,000 kg spacecraft would enter a polar orbit around Mars, ranging between 300 km and 1,000 km. The probe’s scientific capabilities would be comparable to those of the ExoMars orbiter. The team took into account multiple types of electric propulsion, ultimately selecting the BHT-6000, a Hall Effect thruster, due to its high thrust capacity.

Simulation and Results

A multi-body model simulation was performed to assess the gravitational effects on the chosen trajectory and compare it with a standard chemical propulsion mission. The results showcased that while the chemical rocket could complete the journey in less than a year, a BHT-6000 powered mission would take approximately 3.2 years. However, the electric propulsion system would weigh 2.4 times less than the chemical system, potentially leading to savings of almost $30 million in launch costs.

Despite the promising results, no deep space mission has been planned using electric propulsion as the primary system. However, the technology has already found application in missions such as Hayabusa 2. As technology evolves, electric propulsion seems poised to become a more probable choice for future deep space missions, particularly unmanned ones, to Mars and beyond.