en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Electric Propulsion: A Viable Alternative for Future Mars Missions?

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Electric Propulsion: A Viable Alternative for Future Mars Missions?

In a groundbreaking study, a team of Spanish scientists has examined the practicality and cost-effectiveness of employing electric propulsion for Mars missions. The research, published in Acta Astronautica, presents a comparative analysis of electric propulsion against the traditional chemical propulsion, offering a fresh perspective to future Mars exploration.

Electric vs. Chemical Propulsion

Chemical propulsion, the conventional method for space travel, delivers quick results but comes with a hefty price tag. Its high fuel requirement escalates the launch mass, thereby increasing the overall mission cost. On the contrary, electric propulsion systems demonstrate high efficiency in space, demanding considerably less fuel relative to their launch mass. Despite their lower thrust leading to slower travel times, the tradeoff might be worth it given the potential fiscal benefits.

Decoding the Mission Scenario

The researchers envisaged a mission scenario where a 2,000 kg spacecraft would enter a polar orbit around Mars, ranging between 300 km and 1,000 km. The probe’s scientific capabilities would be comparable to those of the ExoMars orbiter. The team took into account multiple types of electric propulsion, ultimately selecting the BHT-6000, a Hall Effect thruster, due to its high thrust capacity.

Simulation and Results

A multi-body model simulation was performed to assess the gravitational effects on the chosen trajectory and compare it with a standard chemical propulsion mission. The results showcased that while the chemical rocket could complete the journey in less than a year, a BHT-6000 powered mission would take approximately 3.2 years. However, the electric propulsion system would weigh 2.4 times less than the chemical system, potentially leading to savings of almost $30 million in launch costs.

Despite the promising results, no deep space mission has been planned using electric propulsion as the primary system. However, the technology has already found application in missions such as Hayabusa 2. As technology evolves, electric propulsion seems poised to become a more probable choice for future deep space missions, particularly unmanned ones, to Mars and beyond.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
2 hours ago
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Aitana Bonmati, a rising star in women’s football, has topped the Guardian’s list of the 100 best female footballers. Bonmati’s ascension to the pinnacle of the sport is a testament to her exceptional skill, leadership qualities, and unwavering determination both on and off the field. Despite the absence of her teammate, Alexia Putellas, Bonmati stepped
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
5 hours ago
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
New Wave of Latin American Cinema to Debut at 2024 Malaga Festival
5 hours ago
New Wave of Latin American Cinema to Debut at 2024 Malaga Festival
Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid
2 hours ago
Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid
Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child
2 hours ago
Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Shipping Route Changes
2 hours ago
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Shipping Route Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Pilot Study Reveals NAC's Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use
26 seconds
Pilot Study Reveals NAC's Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
40 seconds
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
2 mins
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
4 mins
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
5 mins
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
Biden Acknowledges Defense Chief's Lapse of Judgment Amid Hospitalization Dispute
5 mins
Biden Acknowledges Defense Chief's Lapse of Judgment Amid Hospitalization Dispute
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees
5 mins
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
6 mins
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app