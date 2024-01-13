en English
Business

doValue’s Net Loss Increases, Yet Remains Optimistic Amid Financial Challenges

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
doValue’s Net Loss Increases, Yet Remains Optimistic Amid Financial Challenges

Italian bad loan management company doValue has reported a significant increase in its net loss for the first nine months of the year. The total loss of 25.7 million euros is nearly five times the amount previously declared. This increase in loss has been attributed to a non-cash impairment charge of 31.4 million euros, which was related to the revaluation of intangible assets in its Spanish operations.

doValue’s Expansion and Diversification

Established in 2015 from the spin-off of UniCredit’s bad loan business, doValue has been striving to diversify from its dependency on a key contract with UniCredit, which is set to expire in 2025. In pursuit of this goal, the company has been expanding its operations into Greece and Spain.

Financial Challenges and Optimism

Despite the impending expiration of the UniCredit contract, a lack of new bad loans in Italy, and escalating costs due to inflation, doValue remains positive about its financial structure. The company anticipates a positive net result by the end of 2023 and maintains its core profit and leverage guidance. Currently, the company’s net leverage ratio stands at 2.9 times its core profit.

Exploring New Financial Avenues

doValue is also considering market conditions for potential refinancing of its debt in the high yield bond market. The company expects a positive impact on cash flow and net leverage from an ongoing arbitration process in Spain over a tax dispute.

Business Italy Spain
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

