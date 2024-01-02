en English
Department of Education Overhauls Secondary Curriculum: More Music, Fewer Hours

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Department of Education Overhauls Secondary Curriculum: More Music, Fewer Hours

In a bold effort to reshape the landscape of secondary education, the Department of Education has announced a comprehensive revision to the curriculum. The new blueprint introduces a mandatory music subject in the third year of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) and trims teaching hours, in a bid to balance educational reform and legal constraints while enhancing the overall educational experience for students.

Reduction in Teaching Hours

The fresh curriculum outlines a reduction in teaching hours, establishing 30 hours of instruction in the first and second years, and 32 hours in the third and fourth years. This move is a calculated response to the legal challenges posed against the prior regulations concerning the volume of teaching hours.

A New Tune for Secondary Education

Deviating from the traditional framework, the curriculum now includes a mandatory Music subject in the third year of ESO. This inclusion is a resonant response to the high demand for music education in the Valencian Community. Daniel McEvoy, the regional Secretary of Education, believes that this shift will not only foster creativity among students but also equip them with a well-rounded skill set.

Reinstating Numerical Grades

Underpinning the changes is the Department’s emphasis on a ‘culture of effort’ within the confines of legal limits. In a decisive move, numerical grades will be reinstated, replacing the qualitative grading system. This transition aims to simplify performance evaluation for parents and distinguish student achievements in competitive situations. As McEvoy states, “Our goal is to make it easier for parents to understand their children’s performance and to clearly recognize achievements.”

These changes in the curriculum reflect a thoughtful compromise between the need for educational reform and the existing legal constraints. By introducing a mandatory music subject and reducing teaching hours, the Department of Education hopes to foster a more enriching and balanced educational environment for students in the secondary stage.

Education Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

