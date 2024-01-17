Cytek Biosciences Teams Up with CRG and UPF to Propel Technological Innovation in Flow Cytometry

In a significant move to advance cellular analysis, Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a leading entity in cell analysis solutions, has joined forces with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). The partnership aims to accelerate technological innovation in the spectrum of flow cytometry, a key process in biomedical research for analyzing and sorting cells. This collaboration is set to bolster the research capabilities of the CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit, providing it with state-of-the-art spectral cytometry platforms and trained support personnel.

Unleashing the Power of Spectral Flow Cytometry

Cytek's spectral flow cytometry technology has garnered global recognition for its powerful influence on cell biology, immunotherapy, and therapeutic methods. The company's Full Spectrum Profiling technology is known for enabling high-resolution, high-content, and high-sensitivity cell analysis. Remarkably, Cytek's technology has led to the development of a 40-color fluorescence-based flow cytometry platform, thereby broadening the horizons of cell analysis.

Reinforcing Leadership in Flow Cytometry

By harnessing the prowess of Cytek's technology, the CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit aims to solidify its leadership in the realm of flow cytometry. The collaboration is expected to fast-track scientific discoveries and enable the Unit to develop and test new methods. Moreover, researchers and users will receive continuous training on the latest advancements in the field of flow cytometry.

Driving Innovation in Life Sciences

Located in the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park, the CRG-UPF Unit will benefit from Cytek's commitment to the life sciences community. The CRG, with its specialized focus on genomic research, and UPF, a public university recognized for its research emphasis on Medicine and Life Sciences, forms a perfect synergy with Cytek's innovative approach. Cytek's forward-looking statements reflect its plans to foster innovation and develop new solutions that cater to scientific needs, while acknowledging the potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results.