Cytek Biosciences Partners with CRG and UPF to Accelerate Scientific Discoveries

In a bid to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and drive technological innovation, Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a premier provider of cell analysis solutions, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). This partnership leverages Cytek's cutting-edge spectral flow cytometry technology, a crucial tool for understanding cell biology, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies.

Cytek's Contribution to the Collaboration

Cytek will supply its state-of-the-art spectral cytometry platforms and skilled personnel to the CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit. This augmentation is set to enhance the unit's ability to pioneer new methods and offer continuous training in flow cytometry. This technique, indispensable for biomedical research, enables accurate cell counting, sorting, and biomarker detection.

Empowering Researchers with Full Spectrum Profiling

At the core of this collaboration is Cytek's Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) technology, capable of executing 40-color fluorescence-based flow cytometry. This advanced technology is anticipated to bolster researchers' capacity for thorough cellular analysis, thereby fast-tracking advancements in biological understanding and therapeutic strategy formulation.

Furthering Cell Analysis through Collaboration

Cytek's commitment to advancing cell analysis doesn’t stop here. The company has expressed its intention to collaborate with life science institutes within the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park. The goal is to explore new applications and create innovative tools to cater to the evolving scientific needs.