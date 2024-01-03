Colmenar Viejo Braces for a Day of Varied Weather Conditions: AEMET Forecast

Residents and visitors of Colmenar Viejo can anticipate a day of varied weather, according to the recent forecast provided by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Throughout the day, the area will experience shifting weather conditions, including rain and overcast skies, with temperatures fluctuating between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Overcast Morning with Rain

The morning in Colmenar Viejo is expected to be overcast with a maximum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. The skies will be covered with rain, and the minimum temperature will be around 8 degrees. The weather conditions suggest that locals and visitors should dress adequately to keep warm and dry.

Afternoon Continues with Light Rain

The afternoon will continue with the overcast condition and light rain, maintaining the maximum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast indicates that the weather will remain relatively stable throughout the day, with only slight variations in temperature. It is advisable for residents and visitors to continue to keep themselves protected from the rain.

Chilly Night with Rain

As night approaches, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with the minimum temperature reaching 7 degrees Celsius. The rain will continue to accompany the lower temperatures, making for a chilly and wet evening. Wind chill values are anticipated to fluctuate between 5 and 11 degrees, adding to the cold weather experience.

The weather forecast serves as a crucial guide for those planning to engage in outdoor activities or those sensitive to weather changes. It allows individuals to make necessary adjustments to their plans and dress appropriately for the day’s weather conditions. While the weather stations near Colmenar Viejo may not update simultaneously, the reports from the nearest stations are considered current and reliable.