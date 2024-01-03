Cloudy Skies and Light Rain: Ponferrada’s Weather Forecast

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has released the weather forecast for Ponferrada, predicting a day dominated by cloudy skies with light rain expected during the early hours. The temperature is set to peak at 10 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Afternoon Forecast

As the day progresses, the cloud cover is set to persist, with temperatures hovering around the 10-degree mark. The minimum temperatures for the day will fluctuate, commencing at 9 degrees Celsius in the morning before dipping to a chilly 3 degrees Celsius at night.

Thermal Sensation

Considering the varying temperatures throughout the day, the overall thermal sensation is predicted to range between 3 to 12 degrees Celsius. This range encapsulates the changing weather conditions from dawn till dusk, offering a comprehensive understanding of the day’s weather.

Weather Conditions Across the Province

Across the province of León, the forecast for Tuesday, January 2, includes rising temperatures, overcast skies, and possible rain. AEMET forecasts scattered weak rainfalls that will become more widespread and intensify as the day progresses, with moderate precipitation expected in the extreme northwest. Light frosts are anticipated in mountain areas, and winds from the southwest will bring strong gusts. In León, minimum temperatures will be 3 degrees, while maximum temperatures in Ponferrada will touch 12 degrees.