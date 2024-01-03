Cloudy Day Ahead With Minimal Rainfall: AEMET’s Weather Forecast for Castelldefels

Today’s weather in Castelldefels, as forecasted by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), depicts a day filled with high cloudiness and temperatures that will have residents reaching for their light jackets. As the day dawns, the temperature is expected to reach a peak of 16 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud coverage increasing as the day progresses, the maximum temperature manages to stay consistent at 16 degrees Celsius well into the afternoon.

Temperature Variations Throughout the Day

The minimum temperatures, however, show a slight shift. Starting at 13 degrees in the morning, it’s anticipated to dip slightly to 12 degrees at night. This variation in temperature, although seemingly minimal, can impact residents’ daily routines and choices of attire. The wind chill factor will also play a role in how the temperature is perceived, causing it to feel like it is between 12 and 18 degrees throughout the day.

Minimal Rainfall Despite Cloudy Conditions

Interestingly, the very cloudy conditions are not indicative of a heavy downpour. Only a small amount of rain is forecasted, contradicting the usual association between high cloudiness and rainfall. This weather pattern serves as a reminder of the capricious nature of meteorological phenomena.

Local Impact of the Weather Forecast

This detailed weather forecast for Castelldefels serves as a guide for residents to plan their day accordingly, from deciding on their wardrobe choices to scheduling outdoor activities. Despite the cool temperatures and cloudiness, the minimal rainfall prediction provides a silver lining for those hoping for a mostly dry day.