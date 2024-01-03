en English
Spain

Cloudy Day Ahead With Minimal Rainfall: AEMET’s Weather Forecast for Castelldefels

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Cloudy Day Ahead With Minimal Rainfall: AEMET's Weather Forecast for Castelldefels

Today’s weather in Castelldefels, as forecasted by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), depicts a day filled with high cloudiness and temperatures that will have residents reaching for their light jackets. As the day dawns, the temperature is expected to reach a peak of 16 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud coverage increasing as the day progresses, the maximum temperature manages to stay consistent at 16 degrees Celsius well into the afternoon.

Temperature Variations Throughout the Day

The minimum temperatures, however, show a slight shift. Starting at 13 degrees in the morning, it’s anticipated to dip slightly to 12 degrees at night. This variation in temperature, although seemingly minimal, can impact residents’ daily routines and choices of attire. The wind chill factor will also play a role in how the temperature is perceived, causing it to feel like it is between 12 and 18 degrees throughout the day.

Minimal Rainfall Despite Cloudy Conditions

Interestingly, the very cloudy conditions are not indicative of a heavy downpour. Only a small amount of rain is forecasted, contradicting the usual association between high cloudiness and rainfall. This weather pattern serves as a reminder of the capricious nature of meteorological phenomena.

Local Impact of the Weather Forecast

This detailed weather forecast for Castelldefels serves as a guide for residents to plan their day accordingly, from deciding on their wardrobe choices to scheduling outdoor activities. Despite the cool temperatures and cloudiness, the minimal rainfall prediction provides a silver lining for those hoping for a mostly dry day.

Spain Weather
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

