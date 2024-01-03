en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Cloudy and Rainy Day Ahead: Getxo’s Weather Forecast

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Cloudy and Rainy Day Ahead: Getxo’s Weather Forecast

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has released the latest weather forecast for Getxo, a picturesque town in Spain. Residents and visitors should brace for a cloudy day, with the mercury not expected to rise above 15 degrees Celsius. The overcast conditions are predicted to persist throughout the day, with the temperature remaining consistent during the afternoon.

Temperature Fluctuations Throughout the Day

The minimum temperatures will witness a slight fluctuation, starting at a comfortable 13 degrees in the morning. However, as the day progresses, the temperature is expected to dip to a cooler 10 degrees at night, indicating a relatively mild winter day for the region. It’s advisable for the residents to layer their clothing to accommodate the temperature drop in the evening.

Light Rainfall Expected

Adding to the chilly weather, the forecast also predicts light rainfall. The showers, although not heavy, may add a dampness to the air, further lowering the thermal sensation. This calls for additional weatherproof layers for those venturing outdoors, especially during the later part of the day.

Thermal Sensation Varying from 8 to 16 Degrees Celsius

The thermal sensation, an important factor to consider when dressing for the weather, is expected to vary from 8 to 16 degrees Celsius throughout the day. This wide range indicates a significant difference in how warm or cool it feels as compared to the actual temperature reading, a factor that residents and visitors should be aware of while planning their day.

In conclusion, the inhabitants of Getxo should prepare for a relatively cold and damp day, with a layer of cloud cover persisting throughout. Light rainfall is anticipated, and the thermal sensation will vary significantly, adding an extra chill to the perceived temperature. Despite the gloomy forecast, the beauty of Getxo’s landscape is sure to shine through, making every weather condition an experience in itself.

0
Spain Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Overcast Conditions and Light Rain: Pontevedra's Weather Forecast

By Safak Costu

Overcast Skies and Cooler Temperatures Predicted for Irun: AEMET Forecast

By Safak Costu

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain: Ponferrada's Weather Forecast

By Safak Costu

Spain's Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment

By Safak Costu

Ferrol's Winter Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain ...
@Spain · 5 mins
Ferrol's Winter Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain ...
heart comment 0
Cloudy Day Ahead With Minimal Rainfall: AEMET’s Weather Forecast for Castelldefels

By Safak Costu

Cloudy Day Ahead With Minimal Rainfall: AEMET's Weather Forecast for Castelldefels
Varying Weather Conditions Expected to Grace Cuenca, Ecuador

By Safak Costu

Varying Weather Conditions Expected to Grace Cuenca, Ecuador
Colmenar Viejo Braces for a Day of Varied Weather Conditions: AEMET Forecast

By Safak Costu

Colmenar Viejo Braces for a Day of Varied Weather Conditions: AEMET Forecast
Elda Weather: Variable Cloudiness and Temperatures from 6 to 22 Degrees Celsius

By Safak Costu

Elda Weather: Variable Cloudiness and Temperatures from 6 to 22 Degrees Celsius
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
9 seconds
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
13 seconds
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
16 seconds
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
22 seconds
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
YSRCP's Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments
34 seconds
YSRCP's Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
1 min
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
1 min
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
2 mins
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
2 mins
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
25 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
29 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
60 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app