CIFF Unleashes European Horror Classics at Triskel Cinema: Fear Screen Returns

Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) is set to terrify audiences with its second annual Fear Screen event at Triskel Cinema, showcasing four European horror classics throughout March. Curated by CIFF's programme manager Si Edwards, this cinematic experience aims to highlight the influence of European cinema on the horror genre.

Selection of Chills and Thrills

The Fear Screen series opens with Eyes Without A Face, a pioneering French horror film directed by Georges Franju, showcasing the lengths a surgeon goes to restore his daughter's disfigured face. Following this unnerving tale, the Czechoslovakian film Morgiana delves into a story of jealousy and murder between two sisters. The series also includes the Spanish found footage horror [Rec], lauded for its realistic portrayal of a nightmarish infection outbreak, and concludes with the Norwegian mockumentary Troll Hunter, blending dark humor with folklore-inspired terror.

Innovative Storytelling Techniques

These films not only offer scares but also represent significant contributions to cinematic techniques and storytelling within the horror genre. Eyes Without A Face is noted for its groundbreaking effects and emotional depth, while Morgiana utilizes experimental camera work to enhance its eerie narrative. [Rec] reinvigorated the found footage style, creating an immersive horror experience, and Troll Hunter cleverly combines satire with horror, utilizing the mockumentary format to explore Norwegian folklore.

Continuing the Tradition of Excellence

CIFF director Fiona Clark expressed her excitement for this year's Fear Screen, emphasizing the festival's commitment to presenting high-quality European cinema. The success of last year's event has set high expectations for this season's selection of horror films, which aim to captivate and horrify Cork audiences in the unique setting of the Triskel Cinema.

This curated horror film series underscores CIFF's dedication to enriching the cultural landscape of Cork with diverse and influential cinematic works. By bringing these rarely screened European horror classics to a modern audience, CIFF continues to celebrate the art of filmmaking and its capacity to explore the depths of human fear and imagination.