Catalunya's Coastal Challenge: Climate Change Threatens Ports, Beaches, and Promenades

At a recent conference on the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya campus, experts unveiled alarming data on the vulnerability of coastal structures to climate change impacts. Highlighting the heightened risks to twelve promenades, and the erosion and flooding threatening Ebre, Llobregat, and Tordera deltas, the study underscores urgent adaptation needs.

High-Risk Zones Identified

Promenades less than two meters above sea level, those with narrow beaches, or backed by infrastructure limiting dune movement, face the greatest danger. The analysis prioritized action for twelve promenades, notably in Maresme, Garraf, Tarragonès, and Baix Ebre regions, due to their vulnerability to wave overtopping and structural undermining. Vilassar de Mar tops this risk list, with several others in Maresme also highlighted for immediate attention.

Adaptation Strategies Proposed

To combat these challenges, experts recommend deploying natural or artificial breakwaters and geotextile containers to protect promenades. In the long term, enhancing breakwater protection and fortifying structures are advised to mitigate wave damage. For ports, the study suggests employing floating pontoons as a flexible solution to maintain operability amidst rising sea levels, while also addressing risks of excessive agitation and dike instability.

Ports Under Threat

Despite a majority of Catalan port facilities having a low risk of dock inoperability, the rising sea levels pose a significant operational risk. The study points out that between 16% and 25% of ports are at a very high risk of excessive agitation, and a large number of dikes face high instability risks. This calls for immediate action to prevent sand accumulation at port mouths and ensure the longevity of coastal infrastructures.

As Catalonia confronts these climate-induced challenges, the findings from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya conference serve as a crucial step towards safeguarding its coastal heritage. The comprehensive study not only highlights the urgent need for adaptive measures but also lays the groundwork for future resilience against the unpredictable forces of climate change.