Catalonia to Redeclare Hunting Emergency Amid Persistent Rabbit Overpopulation

In a bid to control the rampant overpopulation of rabbits in the Ponent regions, the Government in Catalonia is gearing up to redeclare a hunting emergency. Despite the previous emergency declaration in 2023 which led to the reduction of the rabbit population by over 430,000, the desired population density of 50 rabbits per square kilometer remains elusive. Notably, areas such as Segrià and Les Garrigues continue to struggle with high densities of 80 and above 120 rabbits per square kilometer respectively.

Advertisment

Stakeholders Converge to Discuss Strategies

At a crucial meeting in Lleida, officials and key stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive review of the past measures and mulled over the possibility of extending the emergency declaration from March onwards. This would take the emergency measures past the end of summer when the regular hunting season kicks off. The meeting saw participation from representatives of the Generalitat, various departments, scientists, and agricultural and hunting organizations.

Continued Measures and New Interventions

Advertisment

Measures like free chipping of ferrets and night raids by the Rural Agents Corps are set to continue, forming a crucial part of the rabbit control strategy. However, the use of aluminum phosphide for rabbit control has been ruled out due to legal constraints and questions about its effectiveness.

Farmers Call for More Effective Solutions

Farmers, who bear the brunt of the rabbit overpopulation, have expressed their support for the hunting emergency. However, frustration looms as they grapple with the persistent damage to crops and the associated economic and emotional toll. The farming community is calling for more effective solutions to tackle this ongoing problem.