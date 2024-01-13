en English
Spain

Catalonia Braces for Severe Drought: Water Transport by Ship Considered

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
As Catalonia grapples with a severe drought, water management institutions are bracing for potential water transport to Barcelona by ship, a method last employed in 2008. Each vessel has the capacity to ferry about 40,000 cubic meters of water, equivalent to the daily water consumption of nearly 190,000 individuals. While this constitutes a mere 8% of Barcelona’s daily water demand of 500,000 cubic meters, it could significantly ease the strain on other water sources and aid in conserving precious reserves.

Preparations Underway for Water Transport

Preparations are currently in progress, including tests on the pipeline at Tarragona’s port, where water from the Ebro mini-transfer will be loaded onto the ships. The port is also in the process of finalizing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate ship loading, anticipated to commence in June, should the drought persist. This approach was previously planned in 2008, where water was to be transported from Tarragona and Marseille. However, the plan was eventually abandoned due to substantial rains in May.

Insufficient Rainfall and Depleting Reservoir Levels

Despite recent rainfall, it has not been sufficient to replenish reserves, leading to critically low levels in the Ter and Llobregat reservoirs at 16.8%. Emergency measures are slated to be enforced if this figure drops to 16%, which may include restrictions on domestic water use.

Impending Alert and Restrictive Measures

The Generalitat is contemplating declaring a state of maximum alert due to the water scarcity in Barcelona’s metropolitan area. If reservoir levels plunge below 16% of their capacity, the Drought Plan will be announced, with stringent measures being considered by the Generalitat and Barcelona City Council. These measures may affect up to five million Catalans and could include limitations on irrigation and the filling of swimming pools. The council is also pondering an ordinance to reuse shower water for toilets in new constructions or significant renovations, alongside plans to alternate the irrigation system and utilize groundwater for parks and gardens in an emergency scenario.

Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

