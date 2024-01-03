en English
Spain

Catalan Equestrian Center Owner to be Reported by FAADA Over Suspected Animal Abuse

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Catalan Equestrian Center Owner to be Reported by FAADA Over Suspected Animal Abuse

The Fundació per l’Assessorament i Acció en Defensa dels Animals (FAADA), an animal rights organization, has announced its intention to report the operator of an equestrian center in Ripollès, Catalonia. This follows an investigation by the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force, which has uncovered suspected animal abuse.

Investigation Initiated by Hiker’s Alert

On December 29th, during a scheduled inspection, three dead horses were discovered at the center, two of which had been shot. Furthermore, nineteen live horses were found, three of which were in such poor condition that they were immediately seized by authorities. This inspection was instigated due to evidence provided by FAADA, which was alerted about the dire state of these animals by concerned hikers.

FAADA Criticizes Incomplete Confiscation

FAADA has voiced its criticism towards the Generalitat, the autonomous government of Catalonia, for not confiscating all the horses from the facility. The organization expressed serious concern for the well-being of the remaining animals. Currently, the person responsible for the equestrian center is under investigation for animal abuse and improper disposal of the horses’ remains.

Possible Further Arrests

The firearm supposedly used in the killing of the animals was also seized. Generally, the euthanasia of animals is a task reserved for veterinarians and is only carried out under exceptional circumstances. The police investigation is ongoing, and further arrests may be made to fully determine the extent of responsibility for these reprehensible acts of abuse.

Meanwhile, in an analogous case in Tunbridge, Vermont, the Dorset Equine Rescue has become one of three official caretakers for several abused animals seized from a nonprofit rescue facility. The owner of this facility, Debra Densmore, was found guilty of six counts of animal cruelty in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for more stringent regulation and oversight of animal rescue facilities in Vermont.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

