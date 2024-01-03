en English
Spain

Canary Islands Face Crisis as Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Surge

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Canary Islands Face Crisis as Unaccompanied Migrant Minors Surge

The Canary Islands face mounting pressure due to the significant influx of unaccompanied migrant minors. Currently, the archipelago is responsible for an overwhelming number of 4,521 children and adolescents. This predicament puts a strain on local resources and underscores a glaring disparity when compared to the United States, which houses 11,700 unaccompanied minors despite its considerably larger population.

Call for Assistance

President Fernando Clavijo of the Canary Islands has made an urgent plea for assistance from the central government and other autonomous communities within Spain. The dire situation has brought attention to Spain’s dual reception system for migrants, especially the autonomous system for minors which crumbles under high volumes of arrivals. It is worth noting that nearly 40% of the nation’s foreign minors currently resides in the Canary Islands’ child protection services.

Government’s Response

In response to the pressing issue, Spanish Minister of Migration, Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, Elma Saiz, has committed to implementing legislative changes. Saiz emphasized that receiving migrant minors should not be optional for autonomous communities. The Ministry of Youth and Children is set to pilot the law change, aiming for mandatory solidarity among communities.

Financial Implications and Future Projections

The estimated cost of managing the crisis in the Canary Islands stands at a staggering 104 million euros. Both local and central governments have pledged to seek additional resources to support the expenses until a more permanent solution emerges. The commitment highlights the seriousness of the issue, as the archipelago continues to grapple with an unprecedented number of migrant arrivals.

Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

