Canary Islands at the Brink: The High Cost of Overdevelopment and Tourism

The Canary Islands, a popular tourist destination attracting around 14 million visitors annually, is on the brink of a systemic collapse due to rampant urban development. Urban planning experts and ecologists are sounding the alarm, indicating that the islands' infrastructure and natural resources are stretched beyond their limits. The carrying capacity of the islands, as per Eugenio Reyes of Ben Magec-Ecologists in Action, has been exceeded by seven times, a sign of a critical situation.

The Consequences of Overdevelopment

The crisis is not solely a result of the quality of urban development, but also its quantity. Disturbingly, the model of land occupation by hotel facilities has taken precedence, causing a disruption in the lives of the local population. A similar trend was observed in Barcelona, where urban planning displaced locals in favor of tourism, leading to negative impacts on public services.

Call for Sustainable Tourism

Given the current state of affairs, there is a pressing need for a more sustainable tourism model. This includes a potential reduction in tourist numbers and a cap on visitor entries to alleviate social and environmental pressures. Victoria Lopez, President of Fedola Group Hotels, stressed the necessity of urgent infrastructure upgrades and the removal of substandard accommodations from the market.

Strain on Local Resources

The pressure of overdevelopment and tourism has caused a significant strain on local resources. An incident where a British tourist booked a shared flat only to find it turned into a makeshift commercial space with tents and a shared bathroom is a stark indicator of the stress on accommodation facilities. A study from the Sustainability Lab in New York lends weight to these concerns, stating that the Canary Islands' capacity to host tourists without causing detrimental effects has halved over the past two decades.

In a bid to protect the environment and the local community, a shift towards more responsible tourism management is proposed. Only time will tell whether the Canary Islands can successfully navigate this delicate balance between tourism and sustainability.