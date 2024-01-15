Cádiz Port Celebrates Growth Surge and Sustainable Cruising Milestones

2023 was a year of remarkable growth for the Spanish port of Cádiz, with cruise ship calls and passenger counts rising by 15% and 72% respectively. This marks the eighth consecutive year of traffic increase for the port, which is located on Spain's southern coast near the Strait of Gibraltar. Throughout the year, the port welcomed a total of 357 cruise ship calls and accommodated 679,765 passengers, coinciding with the Port of Alicante, another southern Spanish port, reporting a record number of cruise passengers.

Cádiz: A Historic City and Popular Cruise Destination

Cádiz, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Western Europe, is renowned for its diverse architecture shaped by the Roman Empire and the Moors. The city's port has been a long-standing attraction for cruise lines, both for visits and ship repairs. The Navantia Shipyard, one of Europe's largest repair facilities, is based here. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas was one of the recent visitors to Navantia for inspections and tweaks.

MSC Euribia: Spearheading Sustainability in Cruising

In a noteworthy development, MSC Cruises' most sustainable ship, MSC Euribia, began boarding passengers in Cádiz for a 13-night voyage to Northern Europe. The MSC Euribia is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), making it one of the industry's most energy-efficient vessels. The ship is also equipped with advanced wastewater treatment and waste management systems. Its inaugural visit to the Spanish port was marked by a traditional plaque exchange between Euribia’s Captain and the President of the Port Authority of the Bay of Cádiz.

Enhanced Facilities and Positive Milestones

Cádiz has expanded its cruise terminal, now offering improved facilities for passengers. This rise in cruise activity signifies a positive milestone in the relationship between the city of Cádiz and the cruising industry. The increasing embrace of sustainable ships like the MSC Euribia also underlines the port's commitment to environmental responsibility.