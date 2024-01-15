en English
Egypt

Boluda Towage Acquires Two Sanmar Tugboats to Boost Port of Abu Qir Operations

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Boluda Towage Acquires Two Sanmar Tugboats to Boost Port of Abu Qir Operations

Boluda Towage, a renowned Spanish shipping company, has fortified its operational prowess in the Port of Abu Qir, Alexandria, with the acquisition of two tugboats from Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards. The tugboats, christened as VB Amon and VB Horus under the new ownership, were originally known as Delicay X and Delicay VIII. Built in 2021 and 2022 respectively, these tugboats feature the design expertise of world-leading naval architectural firm, Robert Allan Ltd.

Unveiling the TRAktor-Z 2500SX Design

The VB Amon and VB Horus are embodiments of the TRAktor-Z 2500SX design, a concept hatched by Robert Allan Ltd. This design is tailored specifically for ship handling, escort, and terminal support duties, thereby reinforcing their utility in a bustling port like Abu Qir. With a gross tonnage of 338, both the tugboats command a beam of 12 meters, a depth of 4 meters, and an extreme draught of approximately 7 meters.

Powering the Tugboats: Cat 3516C HD D-rated Engines

Under the hood, the VB Amon and VB Horus are powered by a pair of Cat 3516C HD D-rated main engines. Each of these engines churns out an impressive 2,100 kW of power at a rate of 1,600 revolutions per minute. Complementing these powerhouses are the Kongsberg US 255 azimuth thrusters, armed with fixed-pitch propellers. This dynamic propulsion system enables the tugboats to deliver a bollard pull of 75 tonnes and reach a top speed of 12 knots.

Incredible Fuel Capacity and Future Plans

The Delicay-series tugs boast a substantial fuel capacity of 83,900 liters, coupled with a fresh water storage capacity of 12,300 liters. This acquisition by Boluda Towage is a testament to their commitment to bolster port operations. Adding to the maritime buzz, the 27th International Tug & Salvage Convention, Exhibition & Awards is set to take place in Dubai, UAE, from 21-23 May 2024, offering a platform for industry leaders to showcase their innovations.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

