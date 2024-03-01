Beyond Green's Global Expansion: New Sustainable Hotels in Colombia, Zimbabwe, Spain, and India

Beyond Green, a leader in sustainable travel, has recently expanded its global portfolio by welcoming seven new member properties, marking its entry into Colombia and Zimbabwe, while further establishing its presence in Spain and India. This strategic expansion underlines Beyond Green's commitment to promoting eco-conscious travel worldwide. Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green, expressed excitement over this growth, emphasizing the brand's dedication to leveraging travel as a force for good, backed by its core pillars of sustainability - Nature, Community, and Culture.

Expanding Sustainability Horizons

With this addition, Beyond Green's portfolio now spans 20 countries, showcasing a diverse range of hotels, lodges, and resorts committed to environmental stewardship. Each new member has been carefully selected for their adherence to over 50 sustainability criteria, aligning with international standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This rigorous selection process ensures that travelers can enjoy authentic, eco-friendly experiences that contribute positively to their host communities and the environment.

Highlights of the New Additions

Among the new properties, travelers can find unique offerings that cater to a range of eco-conscious preferences. From renewable energy projects and waste reduction programs to local sourcing initiatives and community engagement efforts, each property brings something special to the table. This expansion not only enriches Beyond Green's portfolio but also provides travelers with more options for sustainable lodging around the globe.

Loyalty Rewards Meet Sustainability

Travelers eager to support sustainable tourism can now enhance their experience by joining the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program. This loyalty scheme, operated by the Preferred Travel Group, rewards over 4.5 million travelers worldwide with points, status upgrades, and complimentary benefits during their stays at nearly 600 affiliated hotels and resorts. This initiative bridges the gap between sustainability and customer loyalty, offering tangible rewards for making eco-friendly travel choices.

As Beyond Green continues to forge new paths in sustainable travel, its latest expansion serves as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to the planet, its people, and the prosperity of future generations. Through careful selection of properties and a focus on authentic, sustainable travel experiences, Beyond Green is setting a new standard for the hospitality industry, one that other companies are sure to follow.