Benidorm’s Beach Waste: A Stark Reminder of Tourism’s Environmental Footprint

Benidorm, a city that thrives on its bustling tourism industry, reported the collection of a staggering 544,500 kilograms of waste from its beaches in 2023. The volume of waste collected vividly reflects the ebb and flow of the tourist season, with a significant 82,580 kilograms amassed in the peak month of August alone. The city, cognizant of the environmental footprint of its thriving tourism, sustains beach cleaning operations throughout the year.

The Strain of Tourism

Monica Gomez, Benidorm’s Councilor for Beaches, notes that the high volume of waste collected even during low occupancy months like January and February illustrates the continuous environmental strain. The city, home to fewer than 70,000 permanent residents, can host up to six times that number during peak tourist periods. With 16 million regulated overnight stays recorded in 2023, Benidorm ranks third in Spain behind Madrid and Barcelona.

Keeping the Beaches Clean

In its effort to maintain the cleanliness of its beaches, Benidorm maintains a dedicated workforce that fluctuates between 28 in the summer and 13 in the winter. This team utilizes specialized machinery and manual labor to keep the beaches and ocean free from debris. Included in their arsenal is a “pelican boat” used specifically for the removal of floating waste.

A Call for Sustainable Tourism

The collection of over half a million kilograms of beach waste amid a tourism boom underscores the urgent need for sustainable tourism practices and enhanced environmental conservation efforts in Benidorm. The significant impact of tourism on the environment and ecosystems necessitates an urgent, concerted effort to ensure that the city’s beaches remain clean, and its natural beauty preserved for future generations.