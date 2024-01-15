en English
Business

BBVA Forecasts Major Dividend Increase for 2023: Sign of Robust Financial Health

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
In a bold financial move, the Chairman of Spain’s BBVA, Carlos Torres, has announced a substantial projected increase in the bank’s dividend for the financial year 2023. This ambitious forecast aligns seamlessly with BBVA’s robust financial performance and a strategic drive to enhance shareholder returns.

BBVA’s Strong Capital Position

The bank’s buoyant confidence in raising its dividend is anchored in its firm capital position and its consistent ability to generate solid recurrent profits. BBVA’s payout ratio policy, which is designed to distribute between 40% and 50% of its profits in dividends, further underscores its commitment to its shareholders. Highlighting this strategy, Torres stated that the bank anticipates the dividend per share for the financial year 2023 to be significantly higher than the 0.43 euros per share paid out in 2022.

Share Buybacks: A Strategic Move

BBVA is not only focusing on dividends but is also considering share buybacks as another mechanism to return value to its investors. The bank already completed a 1 billion-euro share buyback program in November 2023. The dividend policy includes two cash payments and this share buyback program, with an interim dividend of 0.16 euros having been paid in October 2023, marking a 33.3% increase over the previous year.

Reflecting Financial Health and Outlook

Dividend policies within the banking industry often serve as mirrors, reflecting an institution’s financial health and outlook. BBVA’s planned dividend increase is a testament to a strong balance sheet and an optimistic view of the bank’s future profitability and growth. Analysts are forecasting BBVA’s 2023 net profit to rise to 7.84 billion euros, up from 6.42 billion euros in 2022. Additionally, Torres has an optimistic outlook on the bank’s banking activities for 2024. Despite a slight dip of 0.2% in BBVA shares at the time of the announcement, the bank’s shares gained 46% in 2023, indicating a positive momentum in the financial market.

Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

