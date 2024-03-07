Barcelona Port Welcomes First OPS Substation, Pioneering Clean Energy for Container Ships

The Port of Barcelona has heralded a new era in sustainable shipping with the arrival of its first Onshore Power Supply (OPS) substation, courtesy of the Nexigen project. This groundbreaking initiative aims to drastically reduce emissions from docked container ships by allowing them to switch off their engines and connect to a clean, renewable electricity source. The OPS substation, capable of servicing two vessels simultaneously, marks a significant leap towards the port's ambitious environmental goals.

Electrification Efforts Underway

Assembled in Denmark by PowerCon, the OPS substation's installation at the Hutchison Ports BEST terminal represents a critical phase in the port's electrification project. Work on the civil engineering and electrical infrastructure had been advancing in tandem with the terminal's expansion. With the OPS connection set to be finalized in the coming months, the port anticipates initiating clean energy supply to ships by July. This initiative is not only a testament to technological innovation but also aligns with the port's strategy to entice shipping companies with vessels equipped for OPS connectivity.

Strategic Environmental Commitment

The Port of Barcelona is not stopping at the BEST terminal. Plans are in place to extend the OPS system to the Ferry Terminal, serving as a pilot test for optimizing future rollouts. This endeavor is part of a broader vision to slash CO2 emissions from port operations by half by 2030, setting a course towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The successful implementation of OPS across key wharves could eliminate upwards of 66,000 tonnes of CO2 and 1,234 tonnes of NOx emissions, significantly mitigating the environmental impact of port activities.

A Model for Ports Worldwide

The introduction of the OPS system at the Port of Barcelona is a landmark achievement in the fight against climate change. Lluís Salvadó, president of the Port of Barcelona, highlighted the significance of this milestone in the broader context of the Nexigen project and its role in establishing southern Europe's first such system. As ports worldwide grapple with the challenge of reducing their carbon footprint, Barcelona's initiative serves as a beacon of innovation and environmental stewardship.

As the Port of Barcelona steers towards its ecological targets, the OPS project emerges as a pivotal component of its sustainability blueprint. This initiative not only underscores the port's commitment to environmental excellence but also positions it as a leader in the global transition to greener maritime operations. With the continued roll-out of OPS and other green technologies, the port is on a promising path to redefine industry standards and foster a more sustainable future for global shipping.