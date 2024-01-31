Barcelona Port Delays: Rerouting Around Africa Impacts Liquefied Natural Gas Delivery

Ships docking at Barcelona, a major port city in Spain, are now grappling with substantial delays, ranging from 10 to 15 days. The reason, quite unexpectedly, lies in a strategic navigation decision: to circumnavigate Africa instead of traversing the Red Sea. This unusual detour, although safer, is causing significant delays in the delivery of various products, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

A Significant Impact on Barcelona's LNG Operations

Barcelona stands as a critical terminal for LNG in Spain, and the delays are drastically impacting its operations. With ships carrying a multitude of products, including LNG, having to travel around Africa to bypass potential threats in the Red Sea, Barcelona's status as one of Spain's largest LNG terminals is under strain. The western Mediterranean routes, in contrast, are experiencing shorter delays, owing to their closer proximity to the alternative route around Africa. Nonetheless, Barcelona's operations are still heavily impacted.

Despite the known security risks associated with the Red Sea route, several gas carriers continue to brave the Suez Canal. This is in stark contrast to the world's second-largest LNG exporter, QatarEnergy, which has entirely halted its tankers from passing through the Red Sea. Prioritizing safety over shorter transit time, QatarEnergy is leading a new trend in shipping strategy.

Repercussions for Global LNG Market

The current rerouting is not just a logistical challenge, but it also has the potential to disrupt the global LNG market. With Spain being a significant player in this market, continued delays could lead to a ripple effect, causing disruptions in supply chains worldwide. Furthermore, if more companies follow QatarEnergy's lead and prioritize safety over transit time, the global LNG landscape could witness a significant shift.