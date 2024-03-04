Barcelona Announces Green Makeover for Plaça dels Àngels, Displacing Skaters for Community Space

Barcelona's mayor, Jaume Collboni, today revealed plans to revamp Plaça dels Àngels, turning the well-known skateboarding hub in front of the MACBA museum into a verdant community space. Set to complete by early 2027, the project aims to enhance local quality of life while addressing residents' complaints about the skateboarding activities. The initiative includes expanding the MACBA museum and adding a new Primary Health Center to serve the neighborhood.

Revitalizing Public Spaces

The transformation of Plaça dels Àngels is part of a broader vision to revitalize Barcelona's public spaces. Known as a global skateboarding destination, the square's conversion into a green area with trees, benches, and playgrounds marks a significant shift in urban planning priorities. Mayor Collboni emphasized the importance of creating versatile community areas that prevent any single group from dominating the space. This redevelopment is not just about adding greenery; it's about fostering a harmonious environment conducive to coexistence among all age groups.

Enhancing Cultural Infrastructure

Alongside the square's redevelopment, the MACBA museum is set for a significant expansion. A new building will be erected in front of the current facility, providing an additional 2,110 square meters of exhibition space and a 349 square meter rooftop. This expansion, designed by Meier Partners under the guidance of renowned architect Richard Meier, will bring the museum closer to the public, according to MACBA director Elvira Dyangani. With a project budget of €16 million, this cultural enhancement is scheduled to start this November and conclude alongside the square's redevelopment in 2027.

Addressing Community Health Needs

The plans for Plaça dels Àngels include more than just aesthetic and cultural upgrades. A new 2,500 square meter Primary Health Center (CAP) will be constructed to provide essential health services to approximately 22,500 residents. This addition underscores the city's commitment to improving not only the physical environment but also the wellbeing of its citizens. By integrating health services into the urban renewal project, Barcelona is taking a holistic approach to community development.

As Barcelona embarks on this ambitious project, the transformation of Plaça dels Àngels symbolizes a shift towards greener, more inclusive public spaces. While the displacement of the skateboarding community marks the end of an era, the initiative promises to deliver a revitalized square that caters to the diverse needs of 21st-century urban life. The combined efforts to expand cultural facilities and enhance health services reflect a comprehensive strategy to enrich the city's social fabric. As these projects unfold, they offer a glimpse into the future of urban living, where public spaces are designed to foster community wellbeing and cultural engagement.