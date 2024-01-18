Atradius Renames Bonding Division Following Comprehensive Market Research

Atradius, a leading global provider of credit insurance, surety, collections, and information services, has announced a significant change in its branding strategy. Following comprehensive market research, the company’s Bonding division has been renamed ‘Atradius Surety’. The new moniker, which took effect on January 2, 2024, is a result of a strategic move to align the division’s name with the internationally acknowledged term ‘Surety’.

Market Research Guides Rebranding

Atradius’ decision to change the name of its Bonding division was based on a thorough market study and business survey. The research findings showed that the term ‘Surety’ held more competitive advantage and international recognition compared to ‘Bonding’. The rebranding is an informed move to enhance the company’s global positioning and visibility.

Unaltered Services Amidst Rebranding

Despite the shift in the name, there will be no changes to the product terms used in local languages. This means that the rebranding process will not affect the company’s existing customers and partners in any way. Contracts and guarantees offered across different countries will remain intact, as will the quality of service offered to clients and partners.

Atradius’ Unwavering Commitment

At the core of this rebranding lies Atradius’ unwavering commitment to its mission. The company continues to focus on supporting its customers by providing tailor-made surety bond solutions that secure their performance and aid in their business growth. Atradius, operating in over 50 countries, is a major entity of GCO, a dominant player in the Spanish insurance industry and a top-ranking credit insurer globally.