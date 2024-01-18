en English
Business

Atradius Renames Bonding Division Following Comprehensive Market Research

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Atradius Renames Bonding Division Following Comprehensive Market Research

Atradius, a leading global provider of credit insurance, surety, collections, and information services, has announced a significant change in its branding strategy. Following comprehensive market research, the company’s Bonding division has been renamed ‘Atradius Surety’. The new moniker, which took effect on January 2, 2024, is a result of a strategic move to align the division’s name with the internationally acknowledged term ‘Surety’.

Market Research Guides Rebranding

Atradius’ decision to change the name of its Bonding division was based on a thorough market study and business survey. The research findings showed that the term ‘Surety’ held more competitive advantage and international recognition compared to ‘Bonding’. The rebranding is an informed move to enhance the company’s global positioning and visibility.

Unaltered Services Amidst Rebranding

Despite the shift in the name, there will be no changes to the product terms used in local languages. This means that the rebranding process will not affect the company’s existing customers and partners in any way. Contracts and guarantees offered across different countries will remain intact, as will the quality of service offered to clients and partners.

Atradius’ Unwavering Commitment

At the core of this rebranding lies Atradius’ unwavering commitment to its mission. The company continues to focus on supporting its customers by providing tailor-made surety bond solutions that secure their performance and aid in their business growth. Atradius, operating in over 50 countries, is a major entity of GCO, a dominant player in the Spanish insurance industry and a top-ranking credit insurer globally.

Business Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

